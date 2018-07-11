Gli anni ’90 hanno visto ritornare in cima al mondo della musica l’impero britannico grazie alla scena di Manchester, al girl power, al brit pop, al post rock e alle superstar della musica dance ed elettronica. Quindi per alzare il morale della squadra Inglese in vista dei mondiali di calcio del 1998, o piuttosto per rialzare le quotazioni di qualche artista nella propria scuderia, la Universal Music chiese a Ian McCulloch di scrivere una canzoncina propiziatoria da far cantare ad un supergruppo di musicisti albionici.

Sotto il nome ridicolo di England United troviamo così i leggendari indie rocker Echo And The Bunnymen di McCulloch freschi di un ritorno sulle scene l’anno prima che però non si era filato nessuno, gli Ocean Colour Scene e gli Space, due band di buon successo in patria grazie alla popolarità del brit pop ma che ormai stentavano ad entrare in classifica, e le Spice Girls, vere superstar dell’operazione e anch’esse in fase calante, reduci da un secondo disco che non aveva bissato il successo del debutto e l’imbarazzante commedia musicale Spice World.

Se pensate che questo sia un miscuglio assoltamente improponibile, immaginate che cosa avrebbe potuto essere se fosse stata portata a termine l’idea iniziale di creare un brano corale sullo stile della Band Aid con All Saints, Cast, Jarvis Cocker, Finley Quaye, Louise, Robbie Williams e tutta la nazionale dell’Inghilterra.

Il risultato è (How Does It Feel To Be) On Top of the World, un brano agrodolce piuttosto sterile nello stile dei più insignificanti Echo And The Bunnymen, scritto in non più di 5 minuti su cui vengono stratificati arrangiamenti su arrangiamenti per giustificare la presenza anche di Ocean Colour Scene e degli Space (entrambi praticamente non pervenuti). Quattro minuti abbondanti di nulla sovraccarichi delle ultime scorie di brit pop zuccherate dalle Spice Girls, vere protagoniste del videoclip in cui rubano la scena a tutti, compresi i giocatori della nazionale inglese tra cui s’intravedono David Beckham, Ian Wright e Rio Ferdinand. Forse perché abituate a dover animare canzoncine senza pretese, conquistano tutti con i loro sorrisi stampati e le loro tipiche mossettine, e poi c’è anche Posh Spice che per una volta muove la boccuccia a tempo. Tenera.

Diciamoci la verità: azzeccare una canzone sportiva più che un’arte è una grandissima botta di culo, ciò non toglie che con una melodia molliccia davvero poco cantabile da una tifoseria che vuole incitare la propria squadra, quel ritornello fastidioso e con un testo permeato di un ingenuo senso di speranza (ma davvero Ian McCulloch ha scritto una roba come «Goals are flying in, we’ve made the news / ‘cause we were born to win, we can’t lose»?), non sorprende che (How Does It Feel To Be) On Top of the World sia stata letteralmente odiata da critica e pubblico che non mancò di fischiarla sonoramente ogniqualvota venisse suonata. Non portò neppure fortuna visto che la nazionale inglese venne buttata fuori dall’Argentina già agli ottavi di finale con tanto di espulsione del suo uomo-simbolo David Beckham archiviando rapidamente questa bruttura.

(How Does It Feel To Be) On Top of the World

How does it feel to be on top of the world

now it’s for real, you’re on the top of the world

you’re on the top of the world

Looking like it’s going to happen

knowing that the time is right

with pride on our side and the passion

we’ve got the glory in our sights.

In streets all over the nation

are goals we painted on the walls

where all our hopes and expectations

are the world inside a ball

inside a ball.

So how does it feel to be on top of the world

now it’s for real, you’re the top of the world

you’re the top of the world.

These are the ties that bind us

everyone is part of the team

leaving our worried behind us

‘cause we’re sharing the same dream

it’s time to dream

Goals are flying in we’ve made the news

‘cause we were born to win, we can’t lose

we can’t lose

How does it feel to be on top of the world

now it’s for real, you’re on the top of the world

you’re on the top of the world.

Looking like it’s going to happen

knowing that the time is right

with pride on our side and the passion

we’ve got the glory in our sights.

In streets all over the nation

are goals we painted on the walls

where all our hopes and expectations

are the world inside a ball

inside a ball

How does it feel to be on top of the world

now it’s for real, you’re on the top of the world

how does it feel to be on the top of the world

now it’s for real, you’re on the top of the world

England, England, forever England

love you forever England.