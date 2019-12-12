Playlist – Natale con Orrore Vol.2

Ancora una volta è Natale e ancora una volta celebriamo le feste a nostro modo con una playlist natalizia di musica diversamente bella da poter sgranocchiare al lavoro, in autobus o a casa mentre vi preparate a celebrare queste settimane luccicanti e stracolme di buoni sentimenti con amici e parenti, tra tonnellate di cibo e dolciumi vari… E se siete stati bravi magari Babbo Natale vi farà trovare qualcosa di bello sotto l’albero. Da parte nostra un augurio di un buon solstizio d’inverno, buone feste e un buon Natale con Orrore a tutti!
Tracce:
01. Giancane – Buon compleanno Gesù
02. The Darkness – Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)
03. Kylie Minogue feat. Iggy Pop – Christmas Wrapping (The Waitresses cover)
04. Powerillusi – Buon buon buon Natale
05. Gary Glitter – Another Rock And Roll Christmas
06. Eazy E – Merry Muthafuckin’ X-Mas
07. Tuxedo – Wonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney cover)
08. Dino – Babbo Natale
09. Il Complesso Misterioso (Elio e le Storie Tese feat. Graziano Romani) – Christmas With The Yours
10. Cocteau Twins – Frosty the Snowman (Gene Autry & The Cass County Boys cover)
11. Cristina D’Avena – Buona Natale
12. King Diamond – No Presents for Christmas
13. William Shatner feat. Iggy Pop – Silent Night
14. Smash Mouth – Don’t Believe in Christmas
15. Povia – Buon Natale a te
16. Renato Pozzetto – Babbo Natale è un geometra
17. Alexi Lalas – I Still Love Christmas
18. Lou Monte – Dominick the Donkey (The Italian Christmas Donkey)
19. Giulano Palma & The Bluebeaters – White Christmas (Bing Crosby cover)
20. The 5.6.7.8’s – Rock and Roll Santa
21. My Chemical Romance – All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey cover)
22. Kay Martin – I Know What You Want For Christmas
23. Ruggiero de i Timidi – Natale romantico
24. Heino – Winter Wunderland (Winter Wonderland – Richard Himber cover)
25. Peter Punk – Alberi di Natale
26. Justin Bieber feat. Busta Rhymes – Little Drummer Boy (Trapp Family Singers cover)
27. Mina feat. Fiorello – Baby, It’s Cold Outside (Frank Loesser cover)
28. Moderatto – Feliz Navidad (José Feliciano cover)
29. RuPaul – All I Want For Christmas
30. Renzo Arbore – Tu scendi dalle stelle
31. Neil Diamond – Cherry Cherry Christmas
32. Al Bano Carrisi – Il Dio bambino
33. Prophilax – Jingle cazz (live)