Si può essere fan o meno di Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor e John Deacon ma è indubbio che probabilmente solo i Beatles possano vantare una sfilza di canzoni riconoscibilissime praticamente da tutti. Ecco quindi che per inaugurare la nostra serie di playlist dedicate alle cover bizzarre e inaspettate abbiamo pensato di crearne una riservata esclusivamente ai Queen, che hanno il dono di piacere a grandi e piccini, punk rocker e metallari, discotecari e indie snob. Insomma un perfetto territorio di caccia per ripercorrere la loro carriera in maniera un po’ insolita.
Tracce:
01. Vandals – Don’t Stop Me Now
02. Scratch City – Seven Seas of Ryhe
03. Mia Martini – Un uomo per me (Somebody To Love)
04. Zerosospiro – Crazy Little Thing Called Love
05. Jorn – Killer Queen
06. The Swales – ’39
07. Scatman John – The Invisible Man
08. Wanda Sá – Friends Will Be Friends
09. Nine Inch Nails – Get Down, Make love
10. Blind Guardian – Spread Your Wings
11. The Braids – Bohemian Rhapsody
12. Kimon – Hammer To Fall
13. Rad1 – We Are The Champions
14. Leone Di Lernia – Si na bestia tante (Another One Bites the Dust)
15. Between the Buried and Me – Bycicle Race
16. The Plastic FanTastics – I’m In Love With My Car
17. Testament – Dragon Attack
18. The Brown Derbies – Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy
19. Emmerson Nogueira – I Want To Break Free
20. Queen of Japan – Body Language
21. Midge Ure – Nevermore
22. Pitbull Daycare – Sheer Heart Attack
23. Los Cafres – Love Of My Life
24. Jedward feat. Vanilla Ice – Under Pressure (Ice Ice Baby)
25. Beach House – Play The Game
26. Sugarpie And The Candymen – Fat Bottomed Girls
27. Metallica – Stone Cold Crazy
28. Alban Darche & Le Gros Cube – I’m Going Slightly Mad
29. Queensrÿche – Innuendo
30. Melt Banana – We Will Rock You
31. Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Radio Ga Ga
32. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Flash
33. Céline Dion feat. Lindsey Stirling – The Show Must Go On
34. Crazy Frog – We Are The Champions (Ding a Dang Dong) (radio edit – bonus track)
Propongo una playlist di nome “Base Acqua”, in cui ci sono canzoni che parlano di questo elemento indispensabile che in estate è ancora più apprezzato del solito!