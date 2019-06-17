Si può essere fan o meno di Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor e John Deacon ma è indubbio che probabilmente solo i Beatles possano vantare una sfilza di canzoni riconoscibilissime praticamente da tutti. Ecco quindi che per inaugurare la nostra serie di playlist dedicate alle cover bizzarre e inaspettate abbiamo pensato di crearne una riservata esclusivamente ai Queen, che hanno il dono di piacere a grandi e piccini, punk rocker e metallari, discotecari e indie snob. Insomma un perfetto territorio di caccia per ripercorrere la loro carriera in maniera un po’ insolita.

Tracce:

01. Vandals – Don’t Stop Me Now

02. Scratch City – Seven Seas of Ryhe

03. Mia Martini – Un uomo per me (Somebody To Love)

04. Zerosospiro – Crazy Little Thing Called Love

05. Jorn – Killer Queen

06. The Swales – ’39

07. Scatman John – The Invisible Man

08. Wanda Sá – Friends Will Be Friends

09. Nine Inch Nails – Get Down, Make love

10. Blind Guardian – Spread Your Wings

11. The Braids – Bohemian Rhapsody

12. Kimon – Hammer To Fall

13. Rad1 – We Are The Champions

14. Leone Di Lernia – Si na bestia tante (Another One Bites the Dust)

15. Between the Buried and Me – Bycicle Race

16. The Plastic FanTastics – I’m In Love With My Car

17. Testament – Dragon Attack

18. The Brown Derbies – Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy

19. Emmerson Nogueira – I Want To Break Free

20. Queen of Japan – Body Language

21. Midge Ure – Nevermore

22. Pitbull Daycare – Sheer Heart Attack

23. Los Cafres – Love Of My Life

24. Jedward feat. Vanilla Ice – Under Pressure (Ice Ice Baby)

25. Beach House – Play The Game

26. Sugarpie And The Candymen – Fat Bottomed Girls

27. Metallica – Stone Cold Crazy

28. Alban Darche & Le Gros Cube – I’m Going Slightly Mad

29. Queensrÿche – Innuendo

30. Melt Banana – We Will Rock You

31. Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Radio Ga Ga

32. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Flash

33. Céline Dion feat. Lindsey Stirling – The Show Must Go On

34. Crazy Frog – We Are The Champions (Ding a Dang Dong) (radio edit – bonus track)