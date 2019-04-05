Playlist: Canzoni rese immortali dal sax

Se ci seguite da un po’ conoscete bene la nostra passione per il sassofono, uno strumento che, salvo rarissime eccezioni, la musica pop-rock gettò letteralmente nel cassonetto con il finire degli anni ’80, neanche fosse uno yogurt scaduto. Vogliamo quindi dedicare una playlist a tutte quelle canzoni (soprattutto di ieri, ma anche di oggi) rese celebri grazie alle note di questo bistrattato strumento a fiato.
Tracce:
01. Madness – One Step Beyond
02. Giuni Russo – Alghero
03. Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now?
04. Morphine – Honey White
05. Dog Eat Dog – No Fronts
06. Black Machine – How Gee
07. Righeira – L’estate sta finendo
08. Vasco Rossi – Toffee
09. George Michael – Careless whisper
10. Alex Gaudino feat. Crystal Waters – Destination Calabria
11. David Bowie – Young Americans
12. Gerry Rafferty – Baker Street
13. 883 – Con un deca
14. Mecklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop
15. Peppino Di Capri – St. Tropez Twist
16. Meat Loaf – All Revved Up With No Place to Go
17. The Champs – Tequila
18. Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
19. Sade – Smooth Operator
20. Squallor – Cornutone
21. Beastie Boys – Brass Monkey
22. The Edwin Davids Jazz Band – Yakaty Sax (Benny Hill theme)
23. John Lennon – Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
24. Glenn Frey – You Belong to the City
25. Zucchero – Con le mani
26. Dire Straits – Your Latest Trick
27. The Terribles – Juanita Banana
28. Huey Lewis & The News – Back In Time
29. Mr Bungle – Carousel
30. The Clash – Wrong ‘Em Boyo (The Rulers cover)
31. Van Der Graaf Generator – Nutter Alert
32. Dave Stewart feat. Candy Dulfer – Lily Was Here
33. Cristina D’Avena – Occhi di gatto
34. Clarence Clemons & Jackson Browne – You’re a Friend of Mine
35. Pink Floyd – Us & Them
36. King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man