Playlist: Canzoni rese immortali dal sax

Se ci seguite da un po’ conoscete bene la nostra passione per il sassofono, uno strumento che, salvo rarissime eccezioni, la musica pop-rock gettò letteralmente nel cassonetto con il finire degli anni ’80, neanche fosse uno yogurt scaduto. Vogliamo quindi dedicare una playlist a tutte quelle canzoni (soprattutto di ieri, ma anche di oggi) rese celebri grazie alle note di questo bistrattato strumento a fiato.

Tracce:

01. Madness – One Step Beyond

02. Giuni Russo – Alghero

03. Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now?

04. Morphine – Honey White

05. Dog Eat Dog – No Fronts

06. Black Machine – How Gee

07. Righeira – L’estate sta finendo

08. Vasco Rossi – Toffee

09. George Michael – Careless whisper

10. Alex Gaudino feat. Crystal Waters – Destination Calabria

11. David Bowie – Young Americans

12. Gerry Rafferty – Baker Street

13. 883 – Con un deca

14. Mecklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop

15. Peppino Di Capri – St. Tropez Twist

16. Meat Loaf – All Revved Up With No Place to Go

17. The Champs – Tequila

18. Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run

19. Sade – Smooth Operator

20. Squallor – Cornutone

21. Beastie Boys – Brass Monkey

22. The Edwin Davids Jazz Band – Yakaty Sax (Benny Hill theme)

23. John Lennon – Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

24. Glenn Frey – You Belong to the City

25. Zucchero – Con le mani

26. Dire Straits – Your Latest Trick

27. The Terribles – Juanita Banana

28. Huey Lewis & The News – Back In Time

29. Mr Bungle – Carousel

30. The Clash – Wrong ‘Em Boyo (The Rulers cover)

31. Van Der Graaf Generator – Nutter Alert

32. Dave Stewart feat. Candy Dulfer – Lily Was Here

33. Cristina D’Avena – Occhi di gatto

34. Clarence Clemons & Jackson Browne – You’re a Friend of Mine

35. Pink Floyd – Us & Them

36. King Crimson – 21st Century Schizoid Man