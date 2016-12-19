Ammettiamolo: i The Hives sono la migliore (e più divertente) rock band mai esistita su questo pianeta. Canzoni ben scritte, ben arrangiate e ben interpretate, paraculaggine, uniformi, tanta attitudine, tanto sudore e tanto rock’n’roll. In sostanza hanno una percentuale di giustezza talmente alta che potrebbero anche pubblicare un disco esclusivamente composto da rutti e scoregge e comunque sarebbero fighi.19

I cinque svedesoni non sono certo arrivati a questo livello, ma di sicuro hanno messo in piedi un’operazione inusuale per una band punk quando nel 2008 hanno chiesto alla star degli anni ’80 Cyndi Lauper di duettare con loro per un singolo natalizio.

La canzone giustappone una musica dolcemente natalizia (fatto piuttosto inusitato per il consueto sound dei The Hives) ad un testo malvagissimo in cui una coppia si insulta a morte e si combina a vicenda le peggiori malefatte “ma l’importante è che poi ci vogliamo bene e stiamo insieme a Natale”.

Se vi state chiedendo come questa collaborazione sia potuta accadere, il cantante dei The Hives Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist ha dichiarato a riguardo: “abbiamo scritto la canzone e ci siamo accorti che era perfetta per un duetto, e abbiamo sempre sognato di fare un duetto con Cyndi Lauper”.

Anche questa volta i The Hives hanno vinto regalandoci una canzone di natale cattivella con una interprete completamente fuori contesto ma perfetta per l’interpretazione.

A Christmas Duel

I bought no gift this year

And I slept with your sister

I know I should have thought twice

Before I kissed her

But with the year we had last

And the dress that she wore

I just went along for the ride

And I came back for more

And I’m sorry baby

That’s all ok hunny cause see…

I bought no tree this year

And I slept with your brother

I wrecked your daddies car

And went down on your mother

I set your record collection on fire

And said I never knew

Felt kind of bad about that

And I know you did too

So whatever you say, it’s all fine by me

Who the fuck anyway wants a christmas tree

‘Cos the snow keeps on falling even though we were bad

It’ll cover the filth, we should both just be glad

And spend spend spend this chris-christmas together

I married you last year

Bet you thought I was sober, right?

But I was drunk as a skunk and I made a mistake

This could all have been over

Oh hunny please don’t

Excuse your behavior

Cause I hired a hit man and changed your will

It’s now all in my favour

So whatever you say, it’s all fine by me

Who the fuck anyway wants a christmas tree

‘Cos the snow keeps on falling even though we were bad

It’ll cover the filth, we should both just be glad

And spend spend spend this chris-christmas together

Holding on without any reason

Cause something’s strong this holiday season

So whatever you say, it’s all fine by me

And who the fuck anyway wants a christmas tree

‘Cos the snow keeps on falling even though we were bad

It’ll cover the filth, we should both just be glad

And spend spend spend this chris-christmas together