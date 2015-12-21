Raramente la storia della musica ha conosciuto un singolo più triste di “Goodbye” delle Spice Girls, una sorta di commiato ai fans da parte delle reginette del pop che tanto avevano spopolato alla fine degli anni ’90. Un’atmosfera da “la festa è finita / spegnete le luci” pervade infatti tutta la canzone, rendendola una noia mortale. Tale aria di ritirata si poteva già respirare da tempo: Geri Halliwell, la peperina Ginger Spice, aveva già mollato la ciurma un annetto prima e tutti avevano ormai capito che Victoria, che interpretava una riga a canzone ad essere generosi, era lì solo per mostrare le gambe (e se ne sarebbe accorto anche David Beckham).
Voci sempre più insistenti parlavano di una prossima, quanto auspicabile, interruzione del sodalizio artistico, cosa che infatti avvenne con il suddetto singolo. Restava però dello spazio per riempire il CD: cosa meglio di un brano natalizio per stemperare gli animi, magari una cover-zero-sbatta, visto il morale finito ormai sotto i tacchi?
Ecco nascere “Christmas Wrapping”, cover di un vecchio successo pezzo dei The Waitresses, una band new wave americana degli anni ’80. Le tematiche della canzone (i regali, il consumismo e lo shopping natalizio ossessivo-compulsivo) si adattavano bene al mood della band, che pur risentendo il peso degli anni cercava comunque di mantenere un’identità quantomeno coerente. A tirare il carro, come spesso avveniva del resto, Mel C ed Emma Bunton, che si presero carico della quasi totalità delle lyrics, adattate peraltro al mercato inglese per inserire un riferimento, con presumibile marchetta, della nota catena di supermercati Tesco.
Tra carte regalo, tacchini ripieni, agende piene d’impegni, l’euforia dell’attesa, il riferimento al solito amore perduto e l’immancabile happy ending, la versione delle Spice Girls si tira avanti stancamente, nel già citato tentativo di occupare al meglio il maggior tempo possibile del lato B del singolo. Abbastanza però per permettere alla pop band femminile più amata degli anni ’90 di entrare nel calendario dell’Avvento di Orrore a 33 Giri. Scusate se è poco!
Christmas Wrapping
Bah Hum.. No thats too strong!
Cause it’s my favorite holiday
But all this years been a busy blur
Don’t think I have the energy
to add to my already mad rush
just because it is the season
the perfect gift for me would be
completions and connections left from last year
world tour, aeroplanes and babies.
Met some guys but never the time
most of 98 was along those lines.
so deck the halls and trim those trees
raise up the cups of Christmas cheer
I just need to catch my breath
Christmas with my mates this year
Calendar picture
Frozen landscape
chill this room for twentyfour days
evergreens, sparkling snow, get this winter over with
flash back to spring time,
sunny again
would have been good to go for lunch
couldn’t agree when we were both free
we tried, we said we’d keep in touch,
we didn’t of course till the summer time,
out to the beach to his boat could have joined him
no this time, it was me, sunburn in the third degree
now the calendar’s just one page
and of course I am excited
tonight’s the night but I’ve set my mind
not to do too much about it.
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Hardly dashing through the snow
cause I bundled up too tight
last minutes have-to-dos
a few cards, a few calls
because it’s R S V P
no thanks, no party lads
it’s Christmas eve, gonna relax
turn down all of my invites
last fall I had a night to myself
some guy called Halloween party
waited all night for him to show
this time his car wouldn’t go
forget it, it’s cold, it’s getting late
trudge on home to celebrate
in a quite way I unwind,
doing Christmas right this time
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Tesco has provided me with the world’s smallest turkey
all ready in the oven, nice and hot
oh damn, guess what I forgot
so it’s on with the boots back out in the snow
to the army all night garage but when to my wondering eyes should appear
in the line that guy I’ve been chasing all year
spending this one alone he said
give me a break this years been crazy
I said me too, but why are you…
you mean you forgot the papers too
then suddenly we laughed and laughed
caught on to what was happening
Christmas magic’s brought this down to a very happy en-ending.
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
But I think I’ll miss this one this year
Per correttezza: questo non fu il loro ultimo singolo. La band due anni più tardi pubblicò ancora un album ed un double single.