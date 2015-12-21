Raramente la storia della musica ha conosciuto un singolo più triste di “Goodbye” delle Spice Girls, una sorta di commiato ai fans da parte delle reginette del pop che tanto avevano spopolato alla fine degli anni ’90. Un’atmosfera da “la festa è finita / spegnete le luci” pervade infatti tutta la canzone, rendendola una noia mortale. Tale aria di ritirata si poteva già respirare da tempo: Geri Halliwell, la peperina Ginger Spice, aveva già mollato la ciurma un annetto prima e tutti avevano ormai capito che Victoria, che interpretava una riga a canzone ad essere generosi, era lì solo per mostrare le gambe (e se ne sarebbe accorto anche David Beckham).

Voci sempre più insistenti parlavano di una prossima, quanto auspicabile, interruzione del sodalizio artistico, cosa che infatti avvenne con il suddetto singolo. Restava però dello spazio per riempire il CD: cosa meglio di un brano natalizio per stemperare gli animi, magari una cover-zero-sbatta, visto il morale finito ormai sotto i tacchi?

Ecco nascere “Christmas Wrapping”, cover di un vecchio successo pezzo dei The Waitresses, una band new wave americana degli anni ’80. Le tematiche della canzone (i regali, il consumismo e lo shopping natalizio ossessivo-compulsivo) si adattavano bene al mood della band, che pur risentendo il peso degli anni cercava comunque di mantenere un’identità quantomeno coerente. A tirare il carro, come spesso avveniva del resto, Mel C ed Emma Bunton, che si presero carico della quasi totalità delle lyrics, adattate peraltro al mercato inglese per inserire un riferimento, con presumibile marchetta, della nota catena di supermercati Tesco.

Tra carte regalo, tacchini ripieni, agende piene d’impegni, l’euforia dell’attesa, il riferimento al solito amore perduto e l’immancabile happy ending, la versione delle Spice Girls si tira avanti stancamente, nel già citato tentativo di occupare al meglio il maggior tempo possibile del lato B del singolo. Abbastanza però per permettere alla pop band femminile più amata degli anni ’90 di entrare nel calendario dell’Avvento di Orrore a 33 Giri. Scusate se è poco!

Christmas Wrapping

Bah Hum.. No thats too strong!

Cause it’s my favorite holiday

But all this years been a busy blur

Don’t think I have the energy

to add to my already mad rush

just because it is the season

the perfect gift for me would be

completions and connections left from last year

world tour, aeroplanes and babies.

Met some guys but never the time

most of 98 was along those lines.

so deck the halls and trim those trees

raise up the cups of Christmas cheer

I just need to catch my breath

Christmas with my mates this year

Calendar picture

Frozen landscape

chill this room for twentyfour days

evergreens, sparkling snow, get this winter over with

flash back to spring time,

sunny again

would have been good to go for lunch

couldn’t agree when we were both free

we tried, we said we’d keep in touch,

we didn’t of course till the summer time,

out to the beach to his boat could have joined him

no this time, it was me, sunburn in the third degree

now the calendar’s just one page

and of course I am excited

tonight’s the night but I’ve set my mind

not to do too much about it.

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Hardly dashing through the snow

cause I bundled up too tight

last minutes have-to-dos

a few cards, a few calls

because it’s R S V P

no thanks, no party lads

it’s Christmas eve, gonna relax

turn down all of my invites

last fall I had a night to myself

some guy called Halloween party

waited all night for him to show

this time his car wouldn’t go

forget it, it’s cold, it’s getting late

trudge on home to celebrate

in a quite way I unwind,

doing Christmas right this time

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Tesco has provided me with the world’s smallest turkey

all ready in the oven, nice and hot

oh damn, guess what I forgot

so it’s on with the boots back out in the snow

to the army all night garage but when to my wondering eyes should appear

in the line that guy I’ve been chasing all year

spending this one alone he said

give me a break this years been crazy

I said me too, but why are you…

you mean you forgot the papers too

then suddenly we laughed and laughed

caught on to what was happening

Christmas magic’s brought this down to a very happy en-ending.

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas

But I think I’ll miss this one this year