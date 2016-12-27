“Christmas Song (Ding Dong)” è un buon Natale che arriva direttamente dal freddo nord, terra di Santa Claus, dei suoi elfi e delle sue renne. Ad augurarcelo il guru del machismo anseatico, l’immortale Günther che, in compagnia delle conturbanti Sunshine Girls ci immerge nelle atmosfere natalizie più tradizionali, ovviamente con quello stile che abbiamo imparato ad amare sin dal disco di debutto pubblicato solo l’anno precedente.
Il singolo natalizio è un vero e proprio “pezzo alla Günther“: musica dance dozzinale, testo da prova di ascolto di inglese delle classi seconde medie e i soliti riferimenti alle tradizioni natalizie: il focolare, la neve, le candele, i dolcetti, l’emozione di momenti condivisi, l’attesa di Babbo Natale, che ascoltando il pezzo scopriamo essere proprio il conturbante baffetto edonista:
Nah nah nah nah nah
mmmmmh
Santa is coming
ding dong it’s a Christmas song
Il richiamo va alla mitica “Ding Dong Song”, pezzaccio con cui Günther conquistò inspiegabilmente le vette delle classifiche svedesi, portandoci a chiedere che cosa possa una popolazione così razionale e dotata di buon gusto aver apprezzato in questo tamarraccio e nelle sue tre sgallettate… Ma in questo sta la magia della musica.
Tornando alla nostra “Christmas Song (Ding Dong)” non poteva mancare il videoclip: notte di Natale, uno chalet di montagna con caminetto accesso, luce soffusa, Günther in pellicciazza, immancabili occhiali da sole e baffetto perfetto, attorniato dalle tre Sunshine Girls le quali, come il nome stesso indica, ci abbagliano con la loro procace bellezza ostentando culi e cosce abbronzatissime e mise glitterate. A completare il quadretto, un cane Fifì con un cappello da Babbo Natale e uno splendido abete su cui campeggia, al posto del puntale, la sacra G, iniziale del nostro eroe.
Rimaniamo così incantati che per un attimo ci pare di vivere in un’atmosfera ben nota: quella del cinepanettone nostrano. Considerando l’anno di uscita della canzone (il 2005) viene quasi da chiederci come questa meraviglia non sia stata utilizzata come colonna sonora per uno di quei film che sbancano i botteghini del nostro paese nel periodo delle feste.
Ammaliati dalle sonorità e dalle immagini non possiamo che sentirci come il maledetto elfo che appare al termine del video, con un’espressione da “capitato lì per caso” ma pronto a farsi spupazzare dalle tre smandrappate Sunshine Girls. Del resto, per parafrasare il Maestro…
Morning to midnight
there’s a passion within
close to the fire
I warm your frozen skin
kissing (mmmh)
candy (ahhh)
decorations (yeah)
E Buon Natale tamarro a tutti!
Christmas Song (Ding Dong)
Snowflakes from the sky (yeah)
bells are ringing high
now it’s Christmas time (mmmh)
it’s Christmas
it’s Christmas time (ahhh)
outside your window
it’s windy and snowing
the candles are sparkling
and the chicks are flowing
longing…
waiting…
expectations (yeah)
Santa I’ve been so totally kind
I’ve never had a dirty thing on my mind
Santa darlin oh you’re so fine
I wish that you were only mine
ding dong it’s a Christmas song
lets celebrate
lets give our love
now it’s Christmas around the world
together we’re friends
we’re sharing this moment
now it’s Chrismas time
Snowflakes from the sky (yeah)
bells are ringing high
now it’s Christmas time (mmmh)
it’s Christmas
it’s Christmas time (ahhh)
morning to midnight
theres a passion within
close to the fire
I warm your frozen skin
kissing (mmmh)
candy (ahhh)
decorations (yeah)
Santa I’ve been so totally kind
I’ve never had a dirty thing on my mind
Santa darlin oh you’re so fine
I wish that you were only mine
ding dong it’s a Christmas song
lets celebrate
lets give our love
now it’s Christmas around the world
together we’re friends
we’re sharing this moment
now it’s Chrismas time
Snowflakes from the sky (yeah)
bells are ringing high
now it’s Christmas time (mmmh)
it’s Christmas
it’s Christmas time (ahhh)
nah nah nah nah nah
mmmmmh
Santa is coming
ding dong it’s a Christmas song
lets celebrate
lets give our love
now it’s Christmas around the world
together we’re friends
we’re sharing this moment
now it’s Chrismas time
snowflakes from the sky (yeah)
bells are ringing high
now it’s Christmas time
snowflakes from the sky (yeah)
bells are ringing high
now its Christmas …
now its Christmas time
merry Christmas
nah nah nah nah nah
nah nah nah nah nah
Christmas around the world