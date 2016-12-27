“Christmas Song (Ding Dong)” è un buon Natale che arriva direttamente dal freddo nord, terra di Santa Claus, dei suoi elfi e delle sue renne. Ad augurarcelo il guru del machismo anseatico, l’immortale Günther che, in compagnia delle conturbanti Sunshine Girls ci immerge nelle atmosfere natalizie più tradizionali, ovviamente con quello stile che abbiamo imparato ad amare sin dal disco di debutto pubblicato solo l’anno precedente.

Il singolo natalizio è un vero e proprio “pezzo alla Günther“: musica dance dozzinale, testo da prova di ascolto di inglese delle classi seconde medie e i soliti riferimenti alle tradizioni natalizie: il focolare, la neve, le candele, i dolcetti, l’emozione di momenti condivisi, l’attesa di Babbo Natale, che ascoltando il pezzo scopriamo essere proprio il conturbante baffetto edonista:

Nah nah nah nah nah

mmmmmh

Santa is coming

ding dong it’s a Christmas song

Il richiamo va alla mitica “Ding Dong Song”, pezzaccio con cui Günther conquistò inspiegabilmente le vette delle classifiche svedesi, portandoci a chiedere che cosa possa una popolazione così razionale e dotata di buon gusto aver apprezzato in questo tamarraccio e nelle sue tre sgallettate… Ma in questo sta la magia della musica.

Tornando alla nostra “Christmas Song (Ding Dong)” non poteva mancare il videoclip: notte di Natale, uno chalet di montagna con caminetto accesso, luce soffusa, Günther in pellicciazza, immancabili occhiali da sole e baffetto perfetto, attorniato dalle tre Sunshine Girls le quali, come il nome stesso indica, ci abbagliano con la loro procace bellezza ostentando culi e cosce abbronzatissime e mise glitterate. A completare il quadretto, un cane Fifì con un cappello da Babbo Natale e uno splendido abete su cui campeggia, al posto del puntale, la sacra G, iniziale del nostro eroe.

Rimaniamo così incantati che per un attimo ci pare di vivere in un’atmosfera ben nota: quella del cinepanettone nostrano. Considerando l’anno di uscita della canzone (il 2005) viene quasi da chiederci come questa meraviglia non sia stata utilizzata come colonna sonora per uno di quei film che sbancano i botteghini del nostro paese nel periodo delle feste.

Ammaliati dalle sonorità e dalle immagini non possiamo che sentirci come il maledetto elfo che appare al termine del video, con un’espressione da “capitato lì per caso” ma pronto a farsi spupazzare dalle tre smandrappate Sunshine Girls. Del resto, per parafrasare il Maestro…

Morning to midnight

there’s a passion within

close to the fire

I warm your frozen skin

kissing (mmmh)

candy (ahhh)

decorations (yeah)

E Buon Natale tamarro a tutti!

Christmas Song (Ding Dong)

Snowflakes from the sky (yeah)

bells are ringing high

now it’s Christmas time (mmmh)

it’s Christmas

it’s Christmas time (ahhh)

outside your window

it’s windy and snowing

the candles are sparkling

and the chicks are flowing

longing…

waiting…

expectations (yeah)

Santa I’ve been so totally kind

I’ve never had a dirty thing on my mind

Santa darlin oh you’re so fine

I wish that you were only mine

ding dong it’s a Christmas song

lets celebrate

lets give our love

now it’s Christmas around the world

together we’re friends

we’re sharing this moment

now it’s Chrismas time

Snowflakes from the sky (yeah)

bells are ringing high

now it’s Christmas time (mmmh)

it’s Christmas

it’s Christmas time (ahhh)

morning to midnight

theres a passion within

close to the fire

I warm your frozen skin

kissing (mmmh)

candy (ahhh)

decorations (yeah)

Santa I’ve been so totally kind

I’ve never had a dirty thing on my mind

Santa darlin oh you’re so fine

I wish that you were only mine

ding dong it’s a Christmas song

lets celebrate

lets give our love

now it’s Christmas around the world

together we’re friends

we’re sharing this moment

now it’s Chrismas time

Snowflakes from the sky (yeah)

bells are ringing high

now it’s Christmas time (mmmh)

it’s Christmas

it’s Christmas time (ahhh)

nah nah nah nah nah

mmmmmh

Santa is coming

ding dong it’s a Christmas song

lets celebrate

lets give our love

now it’s Christmas around the world

together we’re friends

we’re sharing this moment

now it’s Chrismas time

snowflakes from the sky (yeah)

bells are ringing high

now it’s Christmas time

snowflakes from the sky (yeah)

bells are ringing high

now its Christmas …

now its Christmas time

merry Christmas

nah nah nah nah nah

nah nah nah nah nah

Christmas around the world