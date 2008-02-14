Pur non essendo mai stato un patito dei videogiochi ci sono stati in passato titoli davvero imperdibili che hanno spostato verso l’alto l’asticella dell’interattività videoludica. La Rockstar, con una serie di titoli davvero strabilianti, negli è diventata una casa produttrice leader nel settore dei videogame e con un seguito consolidatissimo e numerosissimo di fan che attende con trepidazione ogni nuova uscita.

Se Grand Theft Auto e Grand Theft Auto III furono videogame eccellenti per l’epoca, fu con Grand Theft Auto Vice City che avviene il balzo nell’olimpo dei videogiochi con un’immersione a 360° nell’incantato mondo della West Coast anni ’80 a stelle e strisce, frullando in un riuscitissimo mix l’estetica di quel decennio, le ambientazioni da telefilm, la musica d’annata e tanta azione.

La chiave di volta che rende questo gioco imperdibile ancora oggi è sicuramente la magnifica colonna sonora; giocando infatti era possibile ascoltare 7 differenti stazioni radio musicali che proponevano davvero il meglio degli anni ’80 passando in rassegna il nascente hip hop, il decennio d’oro dell’heavy metal, la new wave, l’AOR e la disco senza tralasciare le immortali hit della musica pop dell’epoca.

Solo chi ha giocato può capire quale fosse l’ebrezza di correre al tramonto con una decappottabile fiancheggiando l’oceano e ascoltare “Crockett’s Theme” di Jan Hammer o “Broken Wings” dei Mr. Mister, fare folli inseguimenti in moto al ritmo di “Run To You” di Bryan Adams o “Bark at the Moon” di Ozzy Osbourne, commettere una carneficina sulle note di “Madhouse” degli Anthrax o “Rock Box” dei Run DMC, oppure fare una tranquilla escursione in motoscafo con in sottofondo “Waiting For A Girl Like You” dei Foreigner o “Your Love” dei The Outfield.

Anche se i successivi capitoli andranno a migliorare l’esperienza prettamente videoludica (o almeno ci proveranno) non saranno mai paragonabili a Vice City, per atmosfere, coinvolgimento e divertimento. La parte musicale di tutta questa operazione fu davvero imponente, andando a pubblicare ben 7 compilation contenenti i branisuonati nel gioco (una per stazione radiofonica), raccolte anche in un magnifico cofanetto che per gli appassionati della serie Grand Theft Auto (o GTA) è un acquisto quasi obbligato.

Tracklist:

01. DJ Lazlow Intro – Various Artists

02. You’ve Got Another Thing Comin – Judas Priest

03. Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe

04. Peace Sells – Megadeth

05. Dangerous Bastard – Rockstar’s Love Fist

06. Turn Up The Radio – Autograph

07. DJ Lazlow Halftime – Various Artists

08. I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister

09. Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

10. Madhouse – Anthrax

11. 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden

12. Raining Blood – Slayer

13. Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla

14. Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth

15. DJ Lazlow Outro – Various Artists

16. Exploder – Various Artists

17. Thor – Various Artists

Vol. 2: Wave 103

Tracklist:

01. DJ Adam First Intro – Various Artists

02. Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood

03. Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears

04. Kids In America – Kim Wilde

05. Atomic – Blondie

06. I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls

07. (Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League

08. DJ Adam First Halftime – Various Artists

09. 99 Luftballons – Nena

10. Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs

11. Gold – Spandau Ballet

12. Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby

13. Never Say Never – Romeo Void

14. Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart

15. DJ Adam First Outro – Various Artists

16. Sissy Spritz – Various Artists

17. Synth and Son – Various Artists

Vol. 3: Emotion 98.3

Tracklist:

01. DJ Fernando Intro – Various Artists

02. Africa – Toto

03. Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer

04. Missing You – John Waite

05. (I Just) Died In Your Arms – Cutting Crew

06. Waiting For A Girl Like You – Foreigner

07. Broken Wings – Mr. Mister

08. DJ Fernando Half Time – Various Artists

09. More Than This – Roxy Music

10. Tempted – Squeeze

11. Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon

12. Sister Christian – Night Ranger

13. Never Too Much – Luther Vandross

14. Wow – Kate Bush

15. DJ Fernando Outro – Various Artists

16. Knife After Dark – Various Artists

17. Petstuffers – Various Artists

Vol. 4: Flash FM

Tracklist:

01. DJ Toni Introduction – Various Artists

02. Out Of Touch – Hall & Oates

03. Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra

04. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

05. Your Love – The Outfield

06. Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk

07. Run To You – Bryan Adams

08. Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung

09. DJ Toni Mid Party Announcement – Various Artists

10. Call Me – Go West

11. Running With The Night – Lionel Richie

12. Self Control – Laura Branigan

13. Kiss the Dirt – INXS

14. Owner Of A Lonely Heart – Yes

15. DJ Toni Outro – Various Artists

16. Blox Radio Commercial – Various Artists

17. Just The Five Of Us – Various Artists

Vol. 5: Wildstyle

Tracklist:

01. Wildstyle DJ Intro – Various Artists

02. Rockit – Herbie Hancock

03. The Message – Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

04. More Bounce To The Ounce – Zapp & Roger

05. Wildstyle DJ Mr Magic

06. One For The Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX

07. Bassline – Mantronix

08. Wildstyle DJ Halftime – Various Artists

09. Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) – Man Parrish

10. Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) – Hashim

11. Clear – Cybotron

12. Wildstyle DJ 3rd Quarter

13. Looking For The Perfect Beat – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force

14. Wildstyle DJ Mr Magic Premier

15. Rock Box – Run-D.M.C.

16. The Breaks – Kurtis Blow

17. Wildstyle DJ Mr Magic Super Blast

18. Magic’s Wand – Whodini

19. Wildstyle Dj Outro – Various Artists

20. Degenatron – Various Artists

21. Maibatsu Thunder – Various Artists

Vol. 6: Fever 105

Tracklist:

01. DJ Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit Introduction” – Various Artists

02. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin – Michael Jackson

03. Automatic (Extended Version) – The Pointer Sisters

04. Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band

05. Juicy Fruit – Mtume

06. Behind The Groove – Teena Marie

07. DJ Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit Halftime” – Various Artists

08. Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham

09. Ghetto Life – Rick James

10. Shame – Evelyne “Champagne” King

11. All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls

12. Summer Madness – Kool & The Gang

13. I’ll Be Good – René & Angela

14. And The Beat Goes On – The Whispers

15. Dj Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit Outro” – Various Artists

16. Salivex – Various Artists

17. Yuppie and the Alien – Various Artists

Vol. 7: Espantoso

Tracklist:

01. Pepe Introduction – Various Artists

02. Super Strut – Deodato

03. A Gozar Con Mi Combo – Cachao

04. Me And You Baby (Picao Y Tostao) – Mongo Santamaria

05. Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito & His Afro-Cuban Orchestra

06. Jamay – Xavier Cugat & His Orchestra

07. Pepe Intermission – Various Artists

08. Mama Papa Tu – Mongo Santamaria

09. La Vida es Una Lenteia – Unaesta

10. Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith

11. Aguanile – Irakere

12. Maracaibo Oriental – Beny Moré

13. Latin Flute – Deodato

14. Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente

15. Pepe Outro – Various Artists

16. Fernando’s Medallion Ad – Various Artists

17. Think Your Way To Success – Various Artists