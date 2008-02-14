Pur non essendo mai stato un patito dei videogiochi ci sono stati in passato titoli davvero imperdibili che hanno spostato verso l’alto l’asticella dell’interattività videoludica. La Rockstar, con una serie di titoli davvero strabilianti, negli è diventata una casa produttrice leader nel settore dei videogame e con un seguito consolidatissimo e numerosissimo di fan che attende con trepidazione ogni nuova uscita.
Se Grand Theft Auto e Grand Theft Auto III furono videogame eccellenti per l’epoca, fu con Grand Theft Auto Vice City che avviene il balzo nell’olimpo dei videogiochi con un’immersione a 360° nell’incantato mondo della West Coast anni ’80 a stelle e strisce, frullando in un riuscitissimo mix l’estetica di quel decennio, le ambientazioni da telefilm, la musica d’annata e tanta azione.
La chiave di volta che rende questo gioco imperdibile ancora oggi è sicuramente la magnifica colonna sonora; giocando infatti era possibile ascoltare 7 differenti stazioni radio musicali che proponevano davvero il meglio degli anni ’80 passando in rassegna il nascente hip hop, il decennio d’oro dell’heavy metal, la new wave, l’AOR e la disco senza tralasciare le immortali hit della musica pop dell’epoca.
Solo chi ha giocato può capire quale fosse l’ebrezza di correre al tramonto con una decappottabile fiancheggiando l’oceano e ascoltare “Crockett’s Theme” di Jan Hammer o “Broken Wings” dei Mr. Mister, fare folli inseguimenti in moto al ritmo di “Run To You” di Bryan Adams o “Bark at the Moon” di Ozzy Osbourne, commettere una carneficina sulle note di “Madhouse” degli Anthrax o “Rock Box” dei Run DMC, oppure fare una tranquilla escursione in motoscafo con in sottofondo “Waiting For A Girl Like You” dei Foreigner o “Your Love” dei The Outfield.
Anche se i successivi capitoli andranno a migliorare l’esperienza prettamente videoludica (o almeno ci proveranno) non saranno mai paragonabili a Vice City, per atmosfere, coinvolgimento e divertimento. La parte musicale di tutta questa operazione fu davvero imponente, andando a pubblicare ben 7 compilation contenenti i branisuonati nel gioco (una per stazione radiofonica), raccolte anche in un magnifico cofanetto che per gli appassionati della serie Grand Theft Auto (o GTA) è un acquisto quasi obbligato.
Vol. 1: V-Rock
Tracklist:
01. DJ Lazlow Intro – Various Artists
02. You’ve Got Another Thing Comin – Judas Priest
03. Too Young to Fall in Love – Mötley Crüe
04. Peace Sells – Megadeth
05. Dangerous Bastard – Rockstar’s Love Fist
06. Turn Up The Radio – Autograph
07. DJ Lazlow Halftime – Various Artists
08. I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister
09. Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne
10. Madhouse – Anthrax
11. 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden
12. Raining Blood – Slayer
13. Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla
14. Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth
15. DJ Lazlow Outro – Various Artists
16. Exploder – Various Artists
17. Thor – Various Artists
Vol. 2: Wave 103
Tracklist:
01. DJ Adam First Intro – Various Artists
02. Two Tribes – Frankie Goes to Hollywood
03. Pale Shelter – Tears for Fears
04. Kids In America – Kim Wilde
05. Atomic – Blondie
06. I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock of Seagulls
07. (Keep Feeling) Fascination – The Human League
08. DJ Adam First Halftime – Various Artists
09. 99 Luftballons – Nena
10. Love My Way – The Psychedelic Furs
11. Gold – Spandau Ballet
12. Hyperactive! – Thomas Dolby
13. Never Say Never – Romeo Void
14. Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart
15. DJ Adam First Outro – Various Artists
16. Sissy Spritz – Various Artists
17. Synth and Son – Various Artists
Vol. 3: Emotion 98.3
Tracklist:
01. DJ Fernando Intro – Various Artists
02. Africa – Toto
03. Crockett’s Theme – Jan Hammer
04. Missing You – John Waite
05. (I Just) Died In Your Arms – Cutting Crew
06. Waiting For A Girl Like You – Foreigner
07. Broken Wings – Mr. Mister
08. DJ Fernando Half Time – Various Artists
09. More Than This – Roxy Music
10. Tempted – Squeeze
11. Keep On Loving You – REO Speedwagon
12. Sister Christian – Night Ranger
13. Never Too Much – Luther Vandross
14. Wow – Kate Bush
15. DJ Fernando Outro – Various Artists
16. Knife After Dark – Various Artists
17. Petstuffers – Various Artists
Vol. 4: Flash FM
Tracklist:
01. DJ Toni Introduction – Various Artists
02. Out Of Touch – Hall & Oates
03. Four Little Diamonds – Electric Light Orchestra
04. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson
05. Your Love – The Outfield
06. Life’s What You Make It – Talk Talk
07. Run To You – Bryan Adams
08. Dance Hall Days – Wang Chung
09. DJ Toni Mid Party Announcement – Various Artists
10. Call Me – Go West
11. Running With The Night – Lionel Richie
12. Self Control – Laura Branigan
13. Kiss the Dirt – INXS
14. Owner Of A Lonely Heart – Yes
15. DJ Toni Outro – Various Artists
16. Blox Radio Commercial – Various Artists
17. Just The Five Of Us – Various Artists
Vol. 5: Wildstyle
Tracklist:
01. Wildstyle DJ Intro – Various Artists
02. Rockit – Herbie Hancock
03. The Message – Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
04. More Bounce To The Ounce – Zapp & Roger
05. Wildstyle DJ Mr Magic
06. One For The Treble (Vocal Mix) – Davy DMX
07. Bassline – Mantronix
08. Wildstyle DJ Halftime – Various Artists
09. Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) – Man Parrish
10. Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) – Hashim
11. Clear – Cybotron
12. Wildstyle DJ 3rd Quarter
13. Looking For The Perfect Beat – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force
14. Wildstyle DJ Mr Magic Premier
15. Rock Box – Run-D.M.C.
16. The Breaks – Kurtis Blow
17. Wildstyle DJ Mr Magic Super Blast
18. Magic’s Wand – Whodini
19. Wildstyle Dj Outro – Various Artists
20. Degenatron – Various Artists
21. Maibatsu Thunder – Various Artists
Vol. 6: Fever 105
Tracklist:
01. DJ Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit Introduction” – Various Artists
02. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin – Michael Jackson
03. Automatic (Extended Version) – The Pointer Sisters
04. Act Like You Know – Fat Larry’s Band
05. Juicy Fruit – Mtume
06. Behind The Groove – Teena Marie
07. DJ Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit Halftime” – Various Artists
08. Get Down Saturday Night – Oliver Cheatham
09. Ghetto Life – Rick James
10. Shame – Evelyne “Champagne” King
11. All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls
12. Summer Madness – Kool & The Gang
13. I’ll Be Good – René & Angela
14. And The Beat Goes On – The Whispers
15. Dj Oliver “Ladykiller” Biscuit Outro” – Various Artists
16. Salivex – Various Artists
17. Yuppie and the Alien – Various Artists
Vol. 7: Espantoso
Tracklist:
01. Pepe Introduction – Various Artists
02. Super Strut – Deodato
03. A Gozar Con Mi Combo – Cachao
04. Me And You Baby (Picao Y Tostao) – Mongo Santamaria
05. Mambo Mucho Mambo – Machito & His Afro-Cuban Orchestra
06. Jamay – Xavier Cugat & His Orchestra
07. Pepe Intermission – Various Artists
08. Mama Papa Tu – Mongo Santamaria
09. La Vida es Una Lenteia – Unaesta
10. Expansions – Lonnie Liston Smith
11. Aguanile – Irakere
12. Maracaibo Oriental – Beny Moré
13. Latin Flute – Deodato
14. Mambo Gozón – Tito Puente
15. Pepe Outro – Various Artists
16. Fernando’s Medallion Ad – Various Artists
17. Think Your Way To Success – Various Artists
Non è un caso che la scelta musicale fosse eccelsa, mi pare che uno dei due fratelli Houser, creatori e sviluppatori del gioco (forse Sam Houser), prima di cominciare nel settore videoludico lavorasse per una casa discografica