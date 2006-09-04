“L’Arbitro”, simpatica parabola-farsa di ambientazione calcistica interpretato da Lando Buzzanca, ma per qualche ragione la cosa funziona. Non lasciatevi ingannare dal nome in copertina perché questo “(I’m) Football Crazy” saprà deliziare il vostro apparato uditivo. Non ci è dato sapere chi abbia avuto la brillante idea di dare un microfono all’ex bomber della Lazio per intonare il tema tratto dalla colonna sonora del film, simpatica parabola-farsa di ambientazione calcistica interpretato da Lando Buzzanca, ma per qualche ragione la cosa funziona.

Nonostante Giorgio Chinaglia c’entri con la musica come i peperoni con la Nutella, nonostante la sua voce sia espressiva come un palo della luce, nonostante la pronuncia inglese da Little Italy, questa canzoncina è, per chi scrive, la sorella minore di “Dune Buggy”.La parentela non è affatto casuale visto che i genitori di entrambe sono chiaramente Guido e Maurizio De Angelis, che riescono a compiere il miracolo. Ammettiamolo: non è caso di tutti i giorni riuscire a far gorgogliare qualcosa in uno stentato inglese a Giorgione Chinaglia che già fa spesso a cazzotti con l’italiano, e riuscire a farlo passare anche per un brano divertente. Un must non solo per i più accaniti tifosi laziali.

(I’m) Football Crazy

Sunday morn, rain or shine,

Gotta make the game on time,

all week long, ‘got to train,

‘cause I’m better than the rest, alright, alright.

Match to start, feeling good,

rival team is raving too,

On the field, think of you,

Trainer says some love tonight, alright alright.

Football crazy yeah,

Yes, I’m just football mad,

make that goal now boy,

kick the ball for me, (don’t wanna miss my chance?),

there she goes, just look,

nice and easy goal.

Yes, I’m the best,

I’m the best in all the world!

I’m the strongest of them all!

I’m football crazy! I’m football crazy! I’m football crazy!

Sunday night, match is through,

Now i got more time for you,

Tuesday dawn, another day,

Well, I make it (to sunday?). Alright, alright.

(wednesday comes, bright and gay?)

I’ll be on the ball today,

On the field, think of you,

Trainer says no love tonight! Alright, alright!

Football crazy yeah,

Yes, I’m just football mad,

make that goal now boy,

kick the ball for me, don’t wanna miss my chance,

there she goes, just look,

nice and easy goal.

Yes, I’m the best,

I’m the best in all the world!

I’m the strongest of them all!

I’m football crazy!