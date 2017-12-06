Twin Peaks è sicuramente la serie TV più surreale e visionaria della storia del piccolo schermo, con uno zoccolo duro di fans abituati alle bizzarrie dei creatori David Lynch e Mark Frost, ma neppure loro avrebbero potuto prevedere questa inaspettata perla natalizia.

Nel Dicembre del 1990, mentre il pubblico degli Stati Uniti stava assistendo alla seconda stagione della serie, curiosi di sapere come gli eventi si sarebbero conclusi, alcuni membri del cast vennero ospitati durante la programmazione natalizia della famosa KROQ-FM, una radio di Los Angeles specializzata in musica rock. Durante questa occasione i due DJ della radio Kevin & Bean fecero cantare agli attori presenti in studio una curiosa versione totalmente stravolta del celebre brano tradizionale “The Twelve Days of Christmas” riscrivendolo a tema con la serie.

A rendere memorabile questa assurda parodia il fatto che tutti gli attori, Kyle MacLachlan (l’agente Dale Cooper), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs, il ragazzo di Laura Palmer), Jack Nance (il taglialegna Pete Martell), Kimmy Robertson (la segretaria Lucy Moran), e Frank Silva (il demone BOB), cantano la propria strofa senza uscire minimamente dai panni del proprio personaggio con risultati a dir poco meravigliosi per tutti gli appassionati di Twin Peaks.

La registrazione del brano venne inoltre inclusa nell’LP promozionale della KROQ-FM stessa “Feel The Warmth Of Kevin & Bean’s Wonderful World Of Christmas (The White Album)” regalato ai più fortunati ascoltatori della stazione radio.

La serie all’epoca era un vero successo, ma immaginatevi quale reazione abbiano potuto avere gli ascoltatori occasionali che non avevano mai visto Twin Peaks mentre ascoltavano alla radio una canzone natalizia con ceppi di legno che parlano, nani che ballano, diari segreti e cadaveri avvolti nella plastica.

Come ciliegina sulla torta, qualche anno fa venne realizzato per la registrazione un video fan-made assolutamente favoloso curato nei minimi particolari con scene tratte dalle due serie di Twin Peaks e dal film-prequel Fire Walk With Me. Vi consigliamo quindi di vederlo se avete visto già la fine della seconda serie.

Twelve Days of Christmas

Pete Martell (Jack Nance):

“On the 1st day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: A body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook): “On the 2nd day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plasic.”

Killer BOB (Frank Silva): “On the 3rd day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan): “Diane, on the 4th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson): “On the 5th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Five jelly donuts!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

BOB: “On the 6th day of Christmas…”

Pete: “…my sweetheart gave to me: Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy: “Five jelly donuts!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Bobby: “On the 7th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Seven one-armed men.”

Pete: “Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy (or someone, in an operatic singing voice): “Five jelly donuts!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Cooper: “Diane, on the 8th day of Christmas, I had a strange dream: Eight dancing midgets.”

Bobby: “Seven one-armed men.”

Pete: “Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy: “Five, uh! F-five jelly donuts! Sorry, oops!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

BOB: “On the 9th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: NINE OWLS LURKING!”

Cooper: “Eight dancing midgets.”

Bobby: “Seven one-armed men.”

Pete: “Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy: “FIVE, JELLY, DONUTS!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.” BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Bobby: “On the 10th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Ten drooling Leos.”

BOB: “NINE OWLS LURKING!”

Cooper: “Eight dancing midgets.”

Bobby: “Seven one-armed men.”

Pete: “Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy: “FIVE, JELLY, DONUTS!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Lucy: “On the 11th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: Eleven cherry pies.”

Bobby: “Ten drooling Leos.”

BOB: “NINE OWLS LURKING!”

Cooper: “Eight dancing midgets.”

Bobby: “Seven one-armed men.”

Pete: “Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy: “Five jelly donuts!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS!”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”

Pete: “On the 12th day of Christmas, my sweetheart gave to me: Twelve cups of coffee.”

Lucy: “Eleven cherry pies.”

Bobby: “Ten drooling Leos.”

BOB: “NINE OWLS LURKING!”

Cooper: “Eight dancing midgets.”

Bobby: “Seven one-armed men.”

Pete: “Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy: “Five dozen donuts. What?!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

BOB: “THREE POSSESSED SOULS.”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, DEAD, wrapped in plastic.”