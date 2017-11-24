I Bomfunk MC’s hanno solo due ragioni per venire ricordati ancora oggi: il fatto di essere stati l’unico gruppo hip hop finlandese ad avere avuto successo in mezzo mondo e il fatto di essere stati un esempio di one hit wonder da manuale.

Il gruppo capeggiato dal rapper finnico di origini anglo-caraibiche B.O. Dubb (alias Raymond Ebanks) viene citato solo per la loro canzone “Freestyler” che nel 2000 fece sconquassi un po’ in tutta Europa, arrivando al primo posto in classifica in undici paesi fra cui Australia, Belgio, Germania, Romania, Nuova Zelanda, Svezia e anche Italia (ma non nella loro Finlandia). Un ottimo traino per il loro album d’esordio “In Stereo”.

Motivo di tanto successo in quel periodo è stato probabilmente il crescente interesse del grande pubblico verso la cultura hip hop, tra graffitari, breakdancer, abiti larghissimi, “B-Boys & Flygirls” (per citare un altro singolo meno noto del gruppo). Tutti elementi che possiamo ritrovare nel clip d’accompagnamento, girato nella metropolitana di Helsinki con i colori slavati che andavano di moda allora.

Il video segue un ragazzo (il modello Marlo Snellman, futuro componente dell’ensemble per breve tempo) che attraverso un congegno è in grado di far scorrere il tempo a suo piacimento, facendo muovere le comparse a ritmo con gli scratch della canzone (opera del secondo membro DJ Gismo). Il ragazzo si diverte a manipolare tutti quelli che gli si parano davanti, finché non incontra i due Bomfunk i quali, per qualche ragione, sono impermeabili al suo potere e, riavvolgendo il video, fanno ritornare tutto com’era all’inizio della storia.

Ma cos’è questo “Freestyler”? Nella cultura hip hop non puoi essere un vero MC (cioé un Master of Ceremonies) se non sai improvvisare delle liriche (una tecnica detta appunto freestyle) e per questa ragione ogni tanto non mancano passaggi accidentalmente incoerenti, ma per uno che si bulla di essere il più figo dei freestyler capace di domare il microfono («I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone») ci aspettiamo qualcosa di meglio di questo obbrobrio:

You carry protection

or will your heart go on

like Celine Dion

Karma Chameleon

Oltre al testo che recita praticamente parole a caso solo con la scusa di qualche rima incerta la canzone in sé è un misto di influenze breakbeat e hip hop con bassi da musica dance, alcuni campionamenti sparsi qua e là e l’accento vagamente “etnico” di B.O. Dubb. Insomma il mix giusto per seguire lo spirito dei tempi, accontentare un po’ tutti e diventare una hit tra i giovani di tutto il mondo. Cosa che in effetti successe, anche se purtroppo per loro questa botta di culo non si sarebbe più ripetuta.

Già il secondo album “Burnin’ Sneakers” e i singoli da esso estratti ottennero risultati nettamente inferiori rispetto all’esordio, a parte un disco di platino nella natia Finlandia, mentre il terzo e ultimo “Reverse Psychology” non registrò alcun piazzamento al di fuori delle classifiche locali e dei piani bassi della Top 100 tedesca. Dal 2005 il gruppo e i suoi elementi, mai ufficialmente scioltisi, sono letteralmente spariti nel nulla, e soltanto il loro produttore JS16 alias Jaakko Salovaara (a detta di alcuni, il vero artefice e autore dei loro pezzi) è ancora attivo nella scena musicale. Solo quella finnica, naturalmente.

Alla fine oggi dei Bomfunk MC’s (a proposito, ma perché al plurale quando l’unico MC è B.O. Dubb?) rimangono soltanto una canzone che talvolta capita di sentire come sottofondo di qualche evento sportivo e un video zeppo di marchette della casa produttrice Sony (il congegno di Marlo è in realtà il telecomando di un MiniDisc e si possono vedere anche delle cuffie, nonché il pad della PlayStation in mano al nerd asiatico). Nel 2000 però con quel video avevano conquistato il mondo: cosa dimostrata anche dal fatto che un altro gruppo hip hop loro conterraneo, i Raptori, ne fecero una comica parodia a budget zero, in cui l’efebico modello coi rasta viene rimpiazzato da una specie di Lurch in occhiali scuri.

Freestyler

Freestyler

Rock the microphone

Straight from the top of my dome

Freestyler

Rock the microphone

Carry on with the freestyler

I got to throw on and go on

You know I got to flow on

Selectors on ya, radio play us

‘Cause we’re friendly for ozone

But that’s not all so hold on tight

As I rock the mic right

Oh, excuse me, pardon

As I synchronise with the analysed

Upcomin’ vibes, the session

Let there be a lesson, question

You carry protection

Or will your heart go on

Like Celine Dion

Karma Chameleon

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Styles, steelos

We bring many kilos

So you could pick yours from the various

Ambitious, nutrious, delicious, delirious or vicious

Just tell us, we deliver anything

From acappellas to best sellers

Suckers get jealous but their soft like marshmallows

You know they can’t handle us like Debbie does Dallas

Yeah, we come scandalous so who the fuck is Alice

Is from the Buckingham Palace

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Freestyler

Rock the microphone

Straight from the top of my dome

Freestyler

Rock the microphone

Carry on with the freestyler

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome

As I rock, rock, rock, rock, rock the microphone